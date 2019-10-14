Oakes tames Chatrium Soi Dao

Twelve members, nine partners and six children ventured up to Chatrium Soi Dao golf resort for a two day tournament. It was great to see the wives and children enjoy the trip. From the moment we were met at reception by the ever smiling Ann and the hotel staff until we left on Wednesday. We were treated like royalty by all staff.

PSC Treasurer John Player and I met with the hotel manager Wirachi Chakumrod (Wim) to discuss future cooperation between PSC and Soi Dao. I am happy to announce that in the near future we will be able to announce an ongoing stay and play deal for PSC members which will be better than can be obtained anywhere else. Wim has also guaranteed to be a major sponsor for our next Charity Classic. Thank you Wim!

Tim then invited manager Wim to present the prizes to the overall winners.

We played from the yellow tees and had lift, clean and place. The course was in fantastic condition, although as we were following a tournament some of the pin placements were very tricky.

Soi Dao would have to be one of the best courses in Thailand.

Results:

Day 1

1. Eddie Beilby 38

2. Wayne Cotterell 35

3. John Player 34

4. Brendan Cope 33

Day 2

1. Barry Copestake 37

2. Peter Terry 36

3. John Player 34 c/b

4. Bob Mattes 34

Near pins: Barry Copestake, Chaten Patel, Wayne Cotterell and Brendan Cope 2.

Second overall was Chaten Patel with scores of 35/41 75, which included a par front nine on day two. Winner overall was Tony Oakes with scores of a fantastic first day of 42/34 76 Well done to you both. It was pleasing to see nine out of twelve players received prizes

Many thanks to golf chairman Jack for organizing this trip and to John for his help on tour.

I would like to recommend Soi Dao as a great stay and play trip and can guarantee on production of your PSC card Wim and all staff will look after you. Another reason to be a member of PSC.

We are going to make this an annual trip and hope more members and families will join us for a great few days at a fantastic resort