Police eye-in-the-sky spots Pattaya beach-closure violators

If you’re at the beach, Pattaya has an eye in the sky on you.

Police Chief Pol. Col. Khemmarin Pissamai said April 26 that officers are now flying camera-equipped drones above the beach to monitor the shoreline for people gathering there in violation of the emergency decree closure of Chonburi beaches.







Police have been warning foreigners and Thais alike about gathering, even in pairs, rather than just using the area to exercise and keep moving. Drones are patrolling the beach and have wider eye and faster response than officers on foot.

If people are spotted in the area, officers are sent to shoo the violators off the sand. Police began with soft warnings but on April 27 arrested 23 people on three beaches, saying the warnings were not working and more stern action was needed.



