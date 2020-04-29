Accident-stricken Pattaya food handout had no license

A charity food handout where seven people were hurt when a car crashed into motorbikes near a long queue did not have permission from Nongprue Subdistrict for the event.







Mayor Mai Chaiyanit said Nongprue and other Pattaya-area governments require charities and individuals to register their donation events for a reason: To keep people safe.

An impatient and near-sighted driver who tried to overtake another car on in the left lane on Soi Chaiyapornwithi 27 April 26 crashed into six parked bikes he didn’t see. The bikes careened into a queue of people waiting in the street for free food, sending seven of them to the hospital.



Loading…

Mai said April 27 that if the organizer had registered properly, the subdistrict not only would have ensured there was proper social distancing and safety measures, but also would have managed traffic and prohibited people from standing in the street.

The mayor said event organizers need to register at least three days in advance and provide crowd estimates.

















