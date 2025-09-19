Police catch man using fake red license plate on luxury Porsche bought from Facebook

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a coordinated operation on September 15, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), together with the Chonburi Highway Police, conducted a crackdown on illegal vehicles and forged license plates sourced from the black market. The operation recovered two vehicles and highlighted the growing trend of social media-facilitated fraud.

At approximately 12:20 PM, authorities stopped a yellow Porsche Spyder driven by 35-year-old Mr. Pongsakan, discovering that its red license plate was fake. The suspect admitted to purchasing the plate from a Facebook page for 3,000–5,000 baht and had been using it in his daily life.







Later, at around 3:00 PM, a white car driven by 37-year-old Ms. Apinya was inspected. The vehicle registration revealed it belonged to Ms. Busa, who had reportedly lent the car to Ms. Apinya for use. Further investigation uncovered that Ms. Apinya had purchased the vehicle from an acquaintance approximately two years earlier for 100,000 baht but had never completed the official registration or a formal sale agreement. Ms. Busa confirmed that the car had been pawned at one point but had been tracking it ever since. Police coordinated with Ms. Busa to return the car once the legal process was complete.



The operation was led by senior officials from the CIB and Chonburi Highway Police, including Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirapop Phurideth (CIB), Pol. Maj. Gen. Sophon Saraphat (Deputy CIB), and Pol. Col. Kongkrit Lertsittikul (Head of Highway Police). Teams involved in the arrests included multiple highway police officers and investigators who meticulously examined the vehicles, registration documents, and identification numbers to confirm ownership and identify forged materials.



Both suspects were charged with possession and use of forged official documents under Section 268 of Thai law. Confiscated evidence included the yellow Porsche Spyder, the white car, two red fake license plates, two standard fake license plates, and car keys.

Authorities emphasized that the cases highlight the risks of purchasing vehicles and license plates through informal channels, particularly on social media, where buyers may unknowingly violate the law and put themselves, owners, and the public at risk.



































