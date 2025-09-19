Pattaya authorities preach nightlife safety as officials inspect entertainment venues

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an effort to promote safe and responsible nightlife, Pattaya police and local administrative officials conducted inspections of entertainment venues along Soi 6, Nong Prue, on the evening of September 17, 2025.

Led by Pol. Lt. Col. Suchart Dudsadee, Pattaya police, and Mr. Nattapop Yomjinda, Banglamung District officer, the joint team carried out checks on over 300 staff members across multiple bars, mostly female employees serving international tourists. The inspections were guided by the “5 Safe” policy – free from minors, drugs, weapons, human trafficking, and ensuring overall visitor safety.







Results from the operation revealed no illegal activity or drug use among staff. Officials also took the opportunity to remind business operators and employees to act as the “eyes and ears” of the city by reporting any suspicious or risky behavior immediately.

Authorities emphasized that the initiative is part of Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to uphold its image as a secure, world-class tourism destination. “We want tourists to enjoy the city’s nightlife responsibly and safely,” a Pattaya official noted, reiterating the five-pronged safety approach.

While inspections show the city preaching responsible nightlife, some observers note that enforcing these policies consistently remains a challenge. The message to tourists is clear: enjoy Pattaya’s nights, but be aware that the city’s bosses are watching – and they want everyone to play by the rules.



































