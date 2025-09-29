Police bribe video sparks reaction in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – A video showing a Chiang Mai traffic officer accepting what appeared to be a bribe from a foreign tourist went viral this week, attracting significant attention on social media. Authorities responded quickly, stating that “action will be taken” following the footage’s circulation.

For long-term residents and visitors in Pattaya, such incidents are familiar, reflecting ongoing challenges in traffic enforcement and regulatory compliance. Many have developed practical approaches to routine interactions with local authorities, including fines or procedural matters.







On September 27, Chiang Mai Provincial Police Commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Yutthana Kaenchan issued Police Order No. 322/2568, transferring the traffic police sub-inspector involved in the case to the Provincial Police Operations Center. The officer has been removed from his post pending a review by a fact-finding committee, which was established after the September 24 social media posts showed a uniformed officer apparently exchanging an item with a motorcyclist in a manner deemed “inappropriate to official duty.”



The incident highlights ongoing public scrutiny of law enforcement practices in Thailand. Tourism officials and industry stakeholders note that transparency and accountability remain important priorities for maintaining trust among visitors and residents.

While the video drew widespread online attention, officials in Pattaya emphasized that investigations and corrective measures are being carried out according to standard procedures. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding professional standards and clear protocols in law enforcement operations.



































