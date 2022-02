Two people were injured when a pickup truck hauling pigs collided with a Toyota sedan in Khao Maikaew.

Isuzu D-Max driver Sombat Chumnumporn, 57, injured his leg in the Feb. 11 crash at the U-Turn outside Royal Forestry Department off Highway 331. The driver of the Toyota Yaris, Chonticah Eimsamang, 32, suffered unspecified minor injuries.

There were no reports about whether any of the pigs were hurt.