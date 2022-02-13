Grapevine: Only the rich

Only the rich

In announcing an international tourist publicity drive, subject to the virus calming down, the Thai authorities are emphasizing that they prefer the well-heeled with lots of lovely loot to spend. All the talk about travel bubbles centers around that market and not the economy tourist looking for a breakfast under 200 baht. Or even 100.







Gay paradise

If gay marriage really is on the cards in Thailand, western retirees who marry their boyfriends might be able to obtain a one year partner extension of stay (400,000 baht in the bank) rather than retirement (800,000 baht). But wait a moment. Nobody has said that the new proposed law will include foreigners. Might be for Thais only: nobody knows at this stage.





Defining a restaurant

What exactly is a Pattaya restaurant at the moment? It is any venue in any location, whether serving food or not, as long as there are no people dancing round chrome poles or standing under a sign saying “nightclub”. However, no drinking alcohol as the clock strikes eleven, although you can tip your gin and tonic into a plastic bag and take it home.





What’s the DASH?

The Tourism Authority of Thailand says that its latest campaign will emphasize the four “f”s: food, fashion, film and festivals. To achieve this, the authorities have formulated DASH – D for domestic travel, A for accelerate demand, S for shape supply and H for healing the Thai economy. Hopefully, those standing in line at immigration will understand all that.







Classy French restaurant

The newish French restaurant on Third Road, L’Auberge, is well worth a visit and a return trip for dinner. Top quality French cuisine and reasonably priced, particularly if you stick to the daily specials and menus. The selection of foreign cheeses is awe-inspiring and can be a main course on its own, if you are so inclined. Closed on Wednesdays.

*Covid extensions gone



Immigration offices have all but stopped issuing the 60 days Covid extensions which technically cease renewal on March 25. They have been around for almost two years. The technicality is officer discretion. Some visa agents claim to be able to help but the cost won’t be 1,900 baht. Not by a long way.





Extra insurance

All foreigners, except work permit holders under the social security blanket, need some sort of medical insurance to enter the country. But many policies have very limited cover and tourists are being warned they have to make up the difference if illness occurs. You don’t need insurance for extensions of stay on most visas, but the same warning applies.







Begging not allowed

Street beggars have been hard hit by the pandemic as their estimated earnings have been reduced from 7,000 baht daily to 50 baht. This is according to the Department of Social Development which says that most beggars are from neighboring countries. These cautions don’t seem to apply to Pattaya where most beggars seem to be destitute Thai citizens.







City Hall’s good record

Given that foreigners could not get a jab for love or money eighteen months ago, Pattaya local authorities have done a great job in offering vaccinations and boosters for all. And for free. The recent facility at Royal Garden Plaza has been a boon for all, although you do need to take the certificate to Pattaya City Hospital for a confirmation stamp.





Birth rate tsunami

Many on Thai social media say the ongoing collapse of the birth rate isn’t something to worry about. They argue that if there are fewer babies being born, then that’s good for the country and the environment. That may be true as long as you think a rapidly ageing population won’t be dependent on a shrinking number of workers. But the reality is they will be very dependent indeed.





























