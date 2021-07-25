Pickup truck rams into motorbike at Pattaya rail crossing killing biker

Tragedy struck yet again at intersections along the railway road running through Pattaya to the Eastern Seaboard when on the evening of July 23, a motorbike speeding through a crossing was hit by a pickup truck driving on the main road.







Suchat Rachatanavin, 52, the driver of the Toyota Revo pickup truck, said that he was driving on the main stretch when just before the intersection at Nong Hin in Nongprue sub-district, as he was overtaking a car, out of nowhere a motorbike cut across in front of him. He said it happened so suddenly that he couldn’t brake fast enough, so his pickup truck crashed into the motorbike.



He did try to slam the brakes with all his might, but the force of the collision dragged the Honda Wave motorbike down the road for about 50 meters, instantly killing Sang Suwajee, the 42-year-old driver.

Police and rescue workers from the Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation rushed to the scene of the accident to investigate and try to save the biker’s life, but it was in vain.

























