Pickup truck drives against traffic, collides with oncoming motorcycle, rider seriously injured in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Rescue Center received a report of a serious accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Sukhumvit Road, near the elevated motorway bridge At 3:00 AM on February 2 in Central Pattaya.

At the scene, the emergency responders found a Kawasaki 650cc black motorcycle lying in the middle of the road with significant damage. The rider, a man in his 30s, suffered severe injuries, including a deep leg wound and back pain. The rescue team provided initial first aid before transporting the victim to a nearby hospital.







Further down the road, a black Toyota pickup truck was found with damage to its left front bumper. The driver, 25-year-old Phanuwat, was waiting at the scene to provide a statement.

Witnesses reported seeing the pickup truck exit from Sukhumvit Soi 34 and proceed in the wrong direction. At that moment, the motorcycle, traveling straight, crashed into the pickup with full force. The rider was thrown across the road, landing on the opposite side.

Phanuwat, the driver of the pickup, explained that he couldn’t see the oncoming motorcycle when he drove out of the soi. He proceeded to drive against traffic in order to reach the elevated bridge, and the motorcycle, traveling at high speed, crashed into him.

The Pattaya City Police have secured the scene and gathered evidence, and they are questioning the pickup driver to investigate the circumstances further.































