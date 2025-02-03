Gunshot Incident Near Pattaya Police Station – Shooter escapes while his friend is beaten by mob

PATTAYA, Thailand – A chaotic scene unfolded near Central Beach Festival in Pattaya around 2:50 AM on February 2when a group of young men, involved in an altercation, heard a gunshot. The incident took place less than 50 meters from the Pattaya Police Station, with one of the suspects pulling out a firearm and shooting at his rival. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. However, the shooter fled, leaving his companion to be surrounded and beaten by the mob.

The scene was captured as a young man, dressed in a grey shirt and black pants, attempted to flee while holding a black helmet. Approximately ten individuals chased him, shouting, “Catch him, he shot my friend!” The suspect was eventually cornered by the group, who began assaulting him. The crowd of bystanders, including locals and tourists, intervened, shouting for the violence to stop. They restrained the attacker and handed him over to the police at the nearby station.







According to a statement by 22-year-old Nontakarn, he had received a phone call from a person named “Nik” or “Nik Paekong,” asking to settle a dispute at the Pattaya beach. Nontakarn was standing on the sidewalk when his rival approached, locked him in a chokehold, and struck him with a gun before firing one shot. The bullet grazed his ear but ultimately hit a nearby motorcycle, causing damage. His friends, who were sitting on the beach, rushed to his aid, but the shooter fled in a car, leaving his companion to be caught and beaten by the mob.

The individual who was assaulted, identified as “Wave” (a pseudonym), 19 years old, stated that the altercation was meant to resolve a conflict with a former friend, Ice, who had parted ways with their group and had ongoing issues with them. Wave confirmed that the initial intention was to talk, but did not expect that Nik would bring a gun. After the shooting, Nik fled the scene, leaving Wave to be captured.



Later that morning, at around 9:00 AM, Pattaya’s Criminal Investigation Unit tracked down the shooter, 24-year-old Aniwat, also known as “Nik Paekong.” He was arrested at his home in the Nong Ket area of Banglamung. Nik claimed that he had used a gas gun, not a real firearm, during the incident, but police did not believe his statement. They found evidence of shotgun pellets on a nearby motorcycle, leading them to further investigate the weapon. Fingerprints were collected for ballistic analysis, and Nik, along with his accomplice, was charged with assault and attempted murder.

The police are continuing their investigation and pursuing legal action against those involved.































