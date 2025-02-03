Pattaya Speed Blaze – Motorcycle catches fire after fuel leak, rider escapes unharmed

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police were alerted to a motorcycle fire near the “Poo Pen” restaurant in Na Jomtien. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene and found a Honda Wave 110i motorcycle completely engulfed in flames. The fire was swiftly contained, and fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities.

The owner of the motorcycle, 23-year-old Kittisak Phutphan, explained that he was riding at a speed of 80-90 km/h when he noticed liquid, resembling oil, splashing onto his leg. He stopped to inspect, but moments later, flames erupted. Despite attempting to extinguish the fire with water, the bike was destroyed.

Authorities have recorded the scene and stored the remains at Na Jomtien Police Station. Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have been caused by leaking fuel igniting from the engine’s heat, but further investigation will confirm the exact cause.





































