Phoenix Golf Club members donate food to the needy in Pattaya

Members of Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club, in collaboration with Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawat, mayoral adviser Praiwan Aromchuen, and the mayor’s working team, including Nikom Saengkaew, Kritsana Boonsawat, and Wuthithorn Saeng-urai, distributed 200 boxes of food to needy people in Pattaya.







The good deed was held at the Pattaya Land office on Sep 15. The food was purchased from funds donated by Phoenix Golf Club members who intend to continue food donations to various communities in and around Pattaya.



























