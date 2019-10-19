PEA, TOT, PWA meet to coordinate road works

Officials from the Provincial Electricity Authority, Provincial Waterworks Authority and the Telephone Organization of Thailand met at city hall Oct. 17 to agree to come up with a master plan for all the construction going on around town.

They agreed to coordinate their efforts during the burying of wires, to avoid redundancies and expedite the work to relieve the traffic congestion the project causes.

Deputy Manager Sutham Petchket, who chaired the meeting while acting for the city manager, said the city will city will regulate traffic and put out public statements for all works so that those affected will be informed and able to react accordingly.

The officials will meet again at city hall on Monday, Oct. 21, to work out details of the plan.