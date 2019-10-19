City sends out repair crews after storm

The heavy rainfall produced by large but mostly short time tropical storms has been creating havoc around the city, and keeping repair crews busy.

The Pattaya City Maintenance and Renovation, Engineering Office sent out crews Oct. 17 to refill and smooth areas of Pattaya Beach eroded by rainwater at the Dusit curve, Soi 2 and Soi Pattaya 5 in north and central Pattaya, repair the collapsed walkway on Central Pattaya Road, repair the Railway Road by filling potholes and smoothing the surface with asphalt, fix collapsed concrete blocks on Pattaya 3rd Road at the Mum Aroi Junction, and fix decorative lights on the Sukhumvit Road traffic island in Central Pattaya.