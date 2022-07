The Provincial Electricity Authority said it already solved problems causing power outages and brownouts on Koh Larn Resort Island.

City Councilman Banjong Banthoonprayuk called on Pattaya administrators to explain why Koh Larn often is hit with power problems and to fix issues that resulted in recent complaints to him.

Banjong’s intel was out of date, however, as the PEA said two days earlier the issue was resolved.