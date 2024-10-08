AMCHAM Hosts Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Networking Event in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 4, The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) hosted the Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Networking Event at the Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya. Organized in collaboration with AustCham, BCCT, BeLuThai, CanCham, FTCC, GTCC, ITCC, NTCC, SATCC, and STCC, providing a dynamic platform for professionals to expand their networks and forge valuable business connections.







Prior to the networking event, the AMCHAM Aerospace Council hosted an engaging session titled: Navigating the Path SME’s driving Thailand Aerospace Growth in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Esteemed panelists included Matthew Gaudion of Qarbon Aerospace; Chris Cowap of Triumph; Remy Maitam of Revima Asia Pacific; Gonzalo Salazar of AAR Component Services; Tyler Schoeppey of TurbineAero; and moderator Todd Siena of Block Aero Technologies Holdings. They explored current opportunities, challenges, and strategies to assist Thailand in its ambition to become an Aerospace Hub for the region. They then introduced their local partners and suppliers, bringing them to the stage to showcase the thriving aerospace ecosystem, offering expert insights and exchange of ideas.

Sponsored by Amazon Web Services and Topgolf Megacity, these events highlighted AMCHAM’s commitment to fostering business growth and development in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard, offering members valuable industry insights and opportunities to form significant professional connections.

About AMCHAM

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit membership organization with 3,500 members representing over 650 American, Thai, and other international companies. Member companies have cumulatively invested over 84 billion U.S. dollars in Thailand and provide more than 500,000 local jobs.

If you would like to learn more about AMCHAM, please visit: www.amthamthailand.com or contact Varsha Wadhwani, AMCHAM Communications Manager, at e-mail [email protected].



































