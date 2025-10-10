Pattaya’s roadworks without warning are a persistent hazard to drivers and pedestrians

PATTAYA, Thailand — As Pattaya continues to grow as a bustling tourist and commercial hub, the city’s roads have become increasingly perilous—not just from traffic congestion, but from poorly managed roadworks that often go unmarked. Drivers and pedestrians alike are at risk due to construction projects conducted with little to no signage, lighting, or safety measures, particularly during the day when activities are in full swing.







Reports from residents and commuters highlight a troubling pattern: open trenches, freshly dug holes, and construction equipment left on main roads without visible barriers or warning lights. In inner-city areas the Second Road and the surrounding shopping districts, these hazards contribute to accidents ranging from minor fender-benders to serious collisions. Motorcycles, taxis, and delivery vehicles are particularly vulnerable, as drivers are often forced to swerve at the last minute to avoid obstacles.

The dangers are no less severe outside the central urban area. In neighborhoods along the East Pattaya Road corridor, near railroad crossings, and on the so-called “dark side” of town, roadworks frequently occur without the oversight needed to ensure public safety. Locals recount near-misses and collisions caused by sudden road closures and incomplete barriers, raising questions about accountability and planning by city authorities.



Critics argue that the lack of proper signage, reflective cones, warning lights, and temporary traffic management is not just negligent but a serious public safety oversight. Many accidents could be prevented with simple measures: clear signage days in advance, adequate lighting at night, and personnel to guide traffic during peak hours.

As Pattaya strives to attract both tourists and international investment, authorities must recognize that road safety is fundamental to the city’s reputation. Without proper planning and transparency in roadwork projects, residents and visitors will continue to bear the risk of unnecessary accidents—a preventable danger in a city that prides itself on hospitality and modernity.



































