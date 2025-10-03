Pattaya’s road order efforts struggle as drivers ignore rules

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite ongoing efforts by the Pattaya city administration to enforce alternate-day parking along South Pattaya Road, traffic congestion remains a daily headache as many drivers continue to flout the rules.

On 1 October, city officials joined police and municipal officers to hand out informational flyers along South Pattaya Road from Suesan Intersection to the Sukhumvit entrance. The campaign aimed to promote understanding of the new odd-even parking rules, now in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a strict ban on leaving items and riding on sidewalks.







Officials emphasize that the initiative aligns with Mayor Poramet Ngampichet’s plan to restore order to the city’s crowded streets, a campaign that began in February along the stretch from Suesan Intersection to Wat Chaimongkol. Authorities claim that the public has responded positively and that traffic has improved “somewhat.”

Yet the reality on the ground tells a different story. Motorists, delivery drivers, and motorbike riders continue to park haphazardly, often ignoring signage or simply waiting until enforcement is lax. Narrow lanes remain clogged with double-parked vehicles, forcing cars to squeeze through and slowing traffic to a crawl. Many residents report frustration at the lack of consistent compliance, with enforcement officers sometimes arriving only after violations have already caused gridlock.



The city warns that from 15 October, violators will face immediate wheel-clamping and fines, but critics argue that without persistent monitoring and real consequences, the odd-even system will remain largely symbolic. “City officials work hard every day, but the behavior of some drivers undermines all of that effort,” said a local shop owner. “We need regular enforcement, not just warnings, to make the streets safer and more orderly.”

While Pattaya’s administration insists on the importance of rules and public cooperation, the ongoing struggle highlights a recurring problem in Thailand’s tourist cities: laws and regulations may be clear on paper, but daily practice often depends on whether locals and visitors are willing to follow them.







































