App delivery worker caught stealing underwear at Pattaya laundromat

PATTAYA, Thailand – Laundromat owners and customers are being warned after a security camera captured a man stealing underwear from a self-service laundry in central Pattaya early on 30 September.







The CCTV footage shows a chubby man riding a motorbike and wearing the uniform of a popular delivery app entering the laundromat at around 3:03 a.m. He walks straight to a customer’s laundry basket, rummages through it, and hides underwear inside his shirt before fleeing the scene.

The laundromat owner provided the video to authorities and media as a warning to other laundromats and customers. Officials fear the suspect may continue targeting other locations.



































