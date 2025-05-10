Pattaya’s revamped Bali Hai Pier shines bright, earning praise and public requests

PATTAYA, Thailand – The newly revamped Bali Hai Pier is capturing hearts and camera lenses alike, especially after dark when the upgraded lighting and modern design elements create a breathtaking nighttime atmosphere. Pattaya residents and visitors alike are applauding the transformation, calling it a symbol of the city’s forward-looking development efforts.

Pattaya City Hall proudly shared images of the revitalized pier, highlighting its role as a gateway to nearby islands and a new landmark for evening strolls and sightseeing. “Urban development starts with the people at its heart,” City Hall declared in a post, adding, “This is just one of many projects underway.”







The pier’s overhaul is part of a broader citywide plan that includes road resurfacing, underground utility installation, and improved drainage systems. Upcoming projects will focus on key roads such as Pattaya Second Road and the railway-parallel route, with a clear goal: “Every street in Pattaya must be upgraded once waterworks and electrical systems are completed,” officials stated.

Public feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. One resident commented, “I passed Thappraya Road today—workers were trimming trees and cleaning the area. It looked so tidy and beautiful, especially since many foreigners live around here.” Others chimed in with encouragement: “Thank you so much—Pattaya is developing together!” and “The pier is stunning. Truly impressive!”



Still, residents haven’t hesitated to voice what they hope to see next. “When will you build overpasses at South Pattaya and Thepprasit intersections? The traffic is terrible,” one local asked. Another urged, “Can you fix the roads first? Pattaya is a major tourist destination, but many roads are still in poor shape.”

Despite these calls for continued improvements, the overall tone is hopeful and enthusiastic. As one commenter put it: “This is great—this is what modern leadership looks like.”

The Bali Hai Pier’s transformation serves not only as a visual upgrade but also as a message: Pattaya is serious about its future. And the journey, city officials insist, is just beginning.

































