Pattaya’s real noise problem goes far beyond revving motorbikes

PATTAYA, Thailand – While many headlines focus on roaring superbikes tearing through Pattaya’s streets at night, long-term visitors and locals argue the city’s problems run far deeper — and louder — than just noisy exhausts. From thundering bar music to unchecked street racing and indifferent enforcement, Pattaya is increasingly under fire for becoming a chaotic soundscape that’s driving tourists and residents alike to the brink.

A recent story highlighting how noisy motorcycles are scaring off tourists and leaving guesthouses struggling sparked a wave of passionate online reactions — not all of them in agreement.







“Yeah because thousands of bars blasting music all night long doesn’t make any noise,” one reader sarcastically noted, calling out the seeming double standards in what gets blamed for Pattaya’s tourist woes.

Others chimed in to point fingers at specific noise hotspots, like Phratamnak Soi 5, which one user dubbed a “racing track for noisy big bikes day and night.” Another added, “Soi 5 really bad… Soi 4 also,” with others expanding the list to Jomtien, Thappraya Road, and Second Road, describing them as “like Le Mans, roaring and racing to get to the green lights!”

For many, the problem isn’t the noise itself — it’s the lack of consistent enforcement.



“Too bad there’s no traffic police around to put a stop to it,” wrote one user. Another rebutted, “Several checkpoints every day,” to which someone sarcastically replied, “Maybe they asked politely.”

“Police know it’s a problem. They know where they are but do not want to work after 6 PM so nothing is done,” claimed another frustrated commenter.

Some pointed out that this isn’t new:

“Serious bad habit the locals have. I was there 2005–13 — same problem. The police can’t cope, but local business people have to kick up. Otherwise, it never stops. It’s like the Jet Ski scam — the police don’t care. That’s eventually gonna to ruin the place. Already has.”



Others questioned the logic behind the claims that noise is directly hurting guesthouse business.

“It’s a real problem, true, but how did someone collect real information that shows a decline in guesthouse occupancy is caused by the noise?” asked one skeptical reader. “How many guesthouses does Pattaya even have?”

Some pointed to Soi Buakhao — another nightlife hotspot — as an example of misplaced blame.

“If you got a guesthouse in Soi Buakhao where there are bars blasting music all night & traffic is at a constant standstill, you need to be delusional to blame the bikes,” said one. Another replied, “Traffic in Soi Buakhao is only a problem during high season. Now you maybe get to a stop near Tree Town Market, that’s it. I drive there basically every day.”

“Gotta go by & see if it’s open enough for racing then,” someone quipped in response.

Many took a broader view, accusing both expats and media of exaggerating the issues.

“Thais always have a story in their back pocket to make things look more dramatic… but that doesn’t make it less a problem,” said one. Another added, “Most of the ever more frequent grumble-type posts, especially the pathetically negative anti-everything infrastructure type posts, are very often written by expats, not Thais. It’s borderline clickbait… Some of it’s outright BS.”





Still, others pointed out that Pattaya’s noise isn’t limited to public streets or motorbikes:

“Not just motorcycles. Bars open in front of every housing estate and then bass boxes thunder every night. They live here so ruthless and disrespectful, you can only go away from there.”

“Almost every moped, car, and truck is too loud. Yes, even the smallest bar makes endless noise.”

As the debate over what’s to blame for Pattaya’s growing noise problem rages on, one thing is clear: the city’s struggles with sound pollution — and the lack of effective solutions — go well beyond a few modified motorbikes. Until enforcement is taken seriously and stakeholders align on priorities, it’s not just tourists checking out. Residents and small business owners are growing weary too.

































