Bangkok to welcome the visionaries defining the Future of Boutique Hospitality

The Boutique Hotel Series: The Summit 2025 brings soul, story, and style to The Sukhothai Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – When Bangkok plays host to a hospitality summit, expectations are high. But The Boutique Hotel Series: The Summit 2025, landing at The Sukhothai Bangkok on May 28–29, isn’t your typical industry event—it’s a love letter to the art of boutique hospitality.

Curated for hotel owners, designers, developers, investors, and innovators, the two-day gathering explores the theme: “Innovating for the Future of Boutique Hospitality.” The agenda? Packed. The people? Powerhouses. The setting? Iconic.







EXCLUSIVE WORKSHOP: The Power of Personalisation

On May 28 at 5 PM, Steven Hopkinson, Senior Vice President of Shiji APAC & Middle East, will lead an exclusive workshop titled “The Power of Personalisation: Reinventing Boutique Hospitality Through Guest Insight” This session will explore how data-driven guest intelligence is transforming boutique experiences—from pre-arrival to post-stay. Hosted at The Sukhothai Bangkok, the workshop is a must-attend for hoteliers seeking to elevate personalization into a brand-defining advantage.

Opening Keynote: Breaking Boundaries – The Rise of Boutique Hotels in Asia Pacific

Kicking things off On May 29 is Jinou Park (Founder, Normal), with a keynote on how boutique hotels across Asia Pacific are evolving beyond category and convention.

Jaya House – A Curated Journey into Boutique Hotels

This soulful session features Christian de Boer (Managing Director, Jaya House), Caspar Schmidt (Founder, QCC Collection), and Dino Sukosol Clapp (Director & Co-owner, Sukosol Hotels), who unpack how deeply personal values are transforming their guest experiences.



The Power Play: Who Holds the Keys to Boutique Hotel Success?

A candid look at the relationships between owners, operators, and investors, with insights from Rena Udomkunnatum (Chairwoman, Valanti Group Co., Ltd), Alan Wong (Hotelier, The Luma Hotel & CEO, Magma Property SDN BHD), Ross Cooper (General Manager, Andaz One Bangkok), and Markus Aklin (Vice President of Development, Langham).

Reimagining the Future of Boutique Hospitality Design: One-ness

Design takes center stage as Clint Nagata (Founder, Blink) and Catherine Shaw (Writer & Design Critic) explore harmony, unity, and the emotional resonance of immersive hospitality design.

Experiential Retreats: Lifestyle, Wellness & the New Escape

Michelle Ford (Founding Partner & CEO, Lumina Wellbeing and GM, Namia River Retreat), Rakesh Patel (Director, Vikasa Retreat Koh Samui), and Thomas Meier (Design Director, HBA Bangkok) join Hannah R. Hutchinson (Business Development Director, 1508 London) to discuss how wellness is driving transformation in boutique stays.

A View from the Top: Redefining Luxury in Boutique Hotels

Alexander Schillinger (General Manager, The Sukhothai Bangkok), Madelaine Chan (Senior Director Brand & Commercial APAC, Design Hotels), and Jagdish Sandhu (Director of Development, SLH Southeast Asia) examine why today’s luxury is more about depth of experience than excess.





The Soul of Luxury: How Boutique Hotels Redefine Unforgettable Experiences

Jason Friedman (Founder, J.M. Friedman Hospitality) delivers a powerful solo session on how authenticity and emotion define true boutique luxury.

Welcome to the Hood: Transforming Neighborhoods into Thriving Boutique Destinations

Andrew Taylor (Founder, Cre8tive Hotels & Lifestyle), Anmol Bhojwani (Head of Development, Generator), Ben Gattie (CEO, Triple P Group), and Christian Long (Member Relationship Director, Mandala Club Singapore) explore placemaking and the business of belonging.

Beyond Aesthetics: The Transformative Role of Art in Hotel Collections

Alison Pickett (Art Consultant & Curator) joins Catherine Shaw once again to delve into the emotional power of curated art in shaping hotel narratives.

No Room for Return? Winning Boutique Hotel Strategies for a One-Stay World

In a digital-first world where loyalty is rare, Martha Waslen (Founder, DayAway), Matthew Lo (CEO, Advant), Pooja Bhaskar (COO, Advant), and Leanne Reddie (Chief Commercial Officer, Chedi Hospitality) tackle how to stay top of mind in a swipe-right culture.



Designing the Drift: Crafting Experiential Luxury in Floating Boutique Hotels

David Hodkinson (Co-Founder, Studio Noor) floats new ideas—literally—with Catherine Shaw in a session dedicated to waterborne design and next-gen experiences.

Meet the Future – Next Generation Leaders

Tomorrow’s leaders are here now. Hear from Nida Wongphanlert (Managing Director & Owner, 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts), Shin Nuriya (CIO, SYLA Technologies; Director, TRUNK Co., Ltd), Siradej Donavanik (Vice President – Global Development, Dusit International), and Belmond Lee (APAC Brand Portfolio Director, Design Hotels).

The Pitch: Boutique Hotel Business Plans in Focus

New concepts meet investor feedback in real-time during this live pitch session showcasing next-gen hospitality entrepreneurs.

Closing Keynote: Crafting the Future of Boutique Luxury

Luxury travel writer and critic Renae Leith-Manos wraps up the event with global insights into what makes a boutique stay memorable, magnetic, and meaningful.

From thought-provoking panels to spirited conversations over curated cocktails, The Boutique Hotel Series is more than an event. It’s a movement.

Still thinking about attending? There’s still time to register and join the conversation.

Visit www.theboutiquehotelseries.com for details.


































