Pattaya’s rapid ATK testing lauded

Satisfied with early success, city officials have reduced ATK testing points from five to four, and testing from daily to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

From Aug. 11 to 16, health workers have administered the Antigen Test Kit (ATK) tests to 3,326 people. Each testing center can check up to 250 people a day, prompting officials to predict that 5,000 people across Pattaya City will have been tested by September.







Individuals testing positive for Covid-19 are directed to Pattaya Hospital for a second test, and permanent residents having a house registration in Pattaya will be treated in Pattaya. Those having house registration in other areas will be sent home for treatment according to their registration.

People with negative test results and who haven’t already been vaccinated will be registered for vaccination arranged by the government.

Assistant mayoral secretary, Damrongkiat Pinitkarn and his team, visited the testing center at Pattaya City School #6 on Aug. 18 to promote the “Pattaya We Stand Together” project and were greeted by RN Naanya Jantrakad from Pattaya’s Public Health Office.

Pattaya City School #2, Wat Nongyai, and the carpark at Keha Thepprasit round out the remaining centers.





People at high risk or in close contact with someone who is, having house registration in Pattaya City or living in Pattaya City, can register for the Covid-19 Antigen Test Kit online at https://forms.gle/84cmXPPHePz87GVq8 although a quick check of this website announced “The system is temporarily closed for renovations. Sorry for the inconvenience.” Interested parties could instead contact their community chairman, village health volunteer, or Pattaya City Surveillance and Rapid Response Team: SRRT. For more information, call Pattaya Contact Center 1337 for 24 hours.

The program takes a proactive role in finding and treating Covid-19 patients. The tests are free.



































