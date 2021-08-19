Eighteen people busted in Pattaya at drug filled birthday party

Chonburi Police arrested 18 people for breaking the emergency decree banning gatherings of more than five people.

Pol. Col. Metawit Pradithpol led the Aug. 17 raid at a pool villa in Nong Plalai.

Police took into custody ten women and eight men. Four of the men and two of the women tested positive for illicit drugs.







The raid was conducted after an anonymous tip that a group of “teens” were celebrating Miss Parada’s (last name withheld) 21st birthday. All women at the party dressed in pajamas.

Metawit said police confiscated Kratom stored in five soft drink bottles, 30 grams of Ketamine, 40 ecstasy tablets, and a Minnie Mouse decorated birthday cake.



































