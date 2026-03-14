Pattaya’s pensioners aren’t the problem as many point to rising prices

PATTAYA, Thailand – Scenes of foreign pensioners quietly sitting in small bars or budget restaurants, carefully counting their spending, have recently sparked debate among readers about Pattaya’s changing economy.

Some observers have suggested that retirees “stretching every baht” are contributing to the slowdown in nightlife spending. But many Pattaya Mail readers strongly disagree, arguing that the real issue lies not with cautious customers — but with rising prices across the city’s tourism and entertainment sectors.

For decades, Pattaya attracted retirees and long-term visitors precisely because it offered a relaxed lifestyle at reasonable cost. Many of those visitors live on fixed pensions from Europe, Australia, or North America, meaning exchange rates and local inflation directly affect how much they can spend.

“When it was 70 baht to the pound it was a lot cheaper,” one reader commented, pointing to the dramatic shift in purchasing power over the years.

Several readers say the rising cost of drinks and nightlife has pushed some pensioners to become more selective about where they spend their money. “Bar and nightlife operators are inflating prices due to greed,” one commenter argued, claiming that higher prices have forced customers to cut back.

Others pointed out that beer promotions — sometimes advertised at 39 baht — may appear cheap but often come with caveats. “Check the best-before date and then you understand why,” another reader suggested, implying that such deals sometimes reflect stock that must be sold quickly.







At the same time, some readers questioned how certain venues remain open despite fewer customers. In normal market conditions, declining foot traffic might push landlords to lower rents or encourage businesses to adapt their pricing strategies. But several commenters speculated that rents and operating costs in popular tourist areas remain stubbornly high, creating pressure on bar owners to maintain elevated prices.

Still, not everyone sees the situation as a crisis. Some long-term visitors say they have simply adapted, learning which venues offer better value after years of experience in Thailand. “After 32 years visiting Thailand I know perfectly where to go,” one reader joked.



What most commenters seem to agree on is that blaming pensioners for spending cautiously misses the bigger picture. Retirees on fixed incomes are unlikely to change their budgets dramatically, especially when currency fluctuations and global inflation are already tightening their finances.

Instead, many readers believe Pattaya’s businesses may need to reassess pricing strategies if they want to keep attracting the very visitors who helped build the city’s tourism economy.

As one reader implied, the question may not be why pensioners are spending less — but whether Pattaya’s rising prices are slowly pushing its traditional customer base to rethink where they spend their time and money.



































