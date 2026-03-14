‘First-World Prices, Third-World Wages?’ Pattaya’s rising costs stir frustration among long-term visitors

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s reputation as an affordable seaside escape is increasingly being questioned by some long-term visitors and readers, who say the city’s prices are climbing toward developed-world levels while wages and services remain far behind.

Comments from readers reacting to recent economic coverage reflect a growing sentiment that Pattaya’s cost of living — particularly for dining, accommodation, and everyday services — is creeping into territory once associated with far wealthier destinations.

One reader pointed to the rising price of dining out. “A meal set at a Japanese restaurant costs about 500 baht,” the commenter wrote, noting that it now feels comparable to prices in places like Japan or Hong Kong. Others complained about hotel rates, with one reader saying a modest three-star hotel near Beach Road was charging around 1,300 baht per night.

Food prices also drew criticism, particularly from visitors comparing international chains. One reader remarked that a McDonald’s meal in Pattaya can cost more than in their home country, despite the large wage gap. “The McDonald’s where I came from pays $15 per hour to start, which at today’s exchange rate equates to about 345 baht per hour,” the reader wrote. “Yet the McDonald’s here in Jomtien is more expensive.”

The wage disparity was a common theme in the discussion. Several readers pointed out that many service workers in tourist areas reportedly earn only 300–400 baht per day — less than what some Western fast-food workers make in a single hour.

Others compared Pattaya’s prices with cities in their home countries. One reader claimed that even casual dining options like steak or Western food are often “twice the price and half the quality,” while another said fast-food chains such as Australia’s Hungry Jack’s can feel cheaper in Sydney than in Pattaya.







The rising costs are even influencing property decisions. One commenter said they had decided not to buy property in Thailand at all. “That is why I will not buy anything valuable here — house or condo — because before long it is going to be cheaper in Australia than Thailand,” the reader wrote, adding that resale condo prices in some parts of Pattaya have reportedly stagnated for more than a decade.

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. A few commenters pushed back, suggesting that people unhappy with local prices should simply choose to live elsewhere. “Where do you want to live? Buy there,” one reader wrote.

Still, the discussion highlights a broader concern increasingly heard in Pattaya: the perception that the city is drifting into a difficult middle ground — no longer the bargain destination it once was, yet not offering the infrastructure, wages, or service standards typically expected when prices rise to global levels.

For a tourism-driven city competing with destinations across Asia, the question being quietly asked by many visitors is simple: if the prices are becoming similar to major global cities, what unique value does Pattaya offer in return?

It’s a conversation that touches on everything from the strength of the Thai baht to inflation, tourism strategy, and the long-term sustainability of the local economy.

And as one reader summed it up bluntly: “First-world prices and third-world service — that’s the problem.”



































