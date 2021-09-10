Pattaya’s Nong Plalai community prepares for more storms and floods

Heading full-on into this year’s rainy season, residents of Pattaya’s Nong Plalai district community are preparing for the worst.

Local government officials put engineers to work filling sandbags Sept. 9, to be handed out to anyone who wants or needs them in the community.







Nong Plalai Mayor Pinyo Homklin said many factors contributed to the recent flood disaster, and Nong Plalai is working with Pattaya City officials to address the problem.

The floods were so pervasive, muddy waters damaged many normally safe homes. With that much rain, it took hours for the water to drain away.



Nong Plalai’s municipal office has opened a community group on Line, and for emergency assistance, phones operate 24-hours a day at 038-170667 and 092-247397.







































