Pattaya’s nightlife workers rely on commissions and bar fines as ‘No tourists means no pay’

PATTAYA, Thailand – A recent aid distribution event for entertainment workers in Pattaya has sparked debate online, with many questioning whether bar girls — often seen as earning well during peak seasons — actually need help during the quieter months.

Critics asked why workers in nightlife venues, especially popular beer bars and go-go clubs, would need financial support. One commenter wrote that they don’t understand why aid is necessary if these workers are bar employees, questioning whether managers are paying their salaries. But those familiar with the industry say the reality is far more complicated — and often harsh.







“Most bars don’t pay the girls any salary at all,” noted one longtime resident. They explained that the girls only make money from lady drinks bought for them and, of course, when they go with customers. While cashiers, mama-sans, and greeters may receive fixed wages, most bar girls rely entirely on commissions and bar fines. That model works during high season — but collapses when tourist numbers drop.

Others pointed out that some bars have shifted toward providing basic salaries, especially in Pattaya. “Not true anymore — most are now on salary,” said one commenter. However, wages tend to be low — around 10,000 baht a month — and often come with conditions. Someone with experience working with bar staff in Phuket said that in some places, if they don’t sell enough lady drinks, their salary gets cut. “It’s a cruel life for these girls,” they added. One group of Chinese-owned bars reportedly employs over 200 women without paying base salaries at all, offering only commissions from drinks and bar fines.

A common response is that there are jobs available and the girls choose to work in bars. That’s true, but the financial comparison is stark. “Factory jobs can pay 20,000–30,000 baht a month, working 12 hours a day, 6 days a week,” wrote one commenter. They noted that some girls can make five times that in bars — if the tourists come. When they don’t — like during the current slow season — the earnings dry up fast.



While the sight of nightlife workers receiving aid may spark criticism, others argue it sheds light on a broken support structure for informal workers. Few bar girls have contracts, social security, or any protection during downturns. One longtime expat commented that it’s less about charity and more about visibility. “You see the workers when times are good, but ignore them when they’re struggling.”

As Pattaya rides out its low season, and with tourist numbers still inconsistent, it’s clear that the nightlife economy — and those who work in it — are far more vulnerable than they appear from the outside. Whether it’s a flawed business model, a lack of worker protections, or simple supply-and-demand economics, one thing is clear: bar girls in Pattaya don’t always need help — but when they do, it’s often because the system they work in never guaranteed them stability in the first place.



































