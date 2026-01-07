Pattaya goes full throttle as BURAPA PATTAYA BIKE WEEK 2026 returns

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya City, in collaboration with the Burapa Bike Week group, has announced the 29th edition of its iconic motorcycle and music festival, “BURAPA PATTAYA BIKE WEEK & WHEELS OF NOSTALGIA 2026,” scheduled to take place from 12–14 February 2026. The event will be held across public areas and at the Eastern National Sports Training Center on Chaiyapruek 2 Road, Pattaya, welcoming motorcycle enthusiasts and cultural travelers from Thailand and around the world.







This year’s festival is designed to strengthen event-based tourism, bringing vibrant energy to Pattaya while creating an open space of freedom for locals and visitors alike. Attendees will experience the spirit of biker culture through large-scale motorcycle parades, gatherings of two-wheel enthusiasts, and live music performances running three days and three nights. The theme “Wheels of Nostalgia” celebrates classic motorcycles, shared memories, and the enduring friendships that connect bikers across generations.

The event area will be divided into eight main zones, including the Rock Stage, King Stage, Junior Stage, Cowboy Indian Zone, Stunt Show Zone, Car Audio Zone, Shopping Zone, and Food Zone. Bike Week clubs from across the globe are expected to attend in large numbers, underscoring Pattaya’s growing reputation as a hub for international-scale events.



A highlight of the festival will be a promotional motorcycle parade on Saturday, 14 February 2026, starting at 2:00 PM. The procession will depart from the Eastern National Sports Training Center on Chaiyapruek 2 Road, continue along Sukhumvit Road using the left lane, then proceed through Pattaya Road, South Pattaya Beach Road, Walking Street, Bali Hai Pier, Thappraya Road, turn right at Matchanu Junction, head to Jomtien Beach, exit at Chaiyapruek 1, travel along Jomtien Second Road, and return to the starting point. Pattaya City has urged participants and road users to strictly follow traffic regulations to ensure safety for all.





Pattaya City invites residents, tourists, and motorcycle lovers to be part of this legendary festival—an event that goes beyond a biker gathering. The festival is seen as a key driver of the local economy, generating income for businesses and reinforcing Pattaya’s image as a dynamic international tourism destination.



































