Pattaya’s ladyboys staying home, baking cookies

Pattaya’s women-of-the-second-category are learning how to stay home and bake cookies.

The Sisters Foundation launched its second round of vocational training courses for LGBTQ people who want to be bakers.

The project began in April, funded by a 370,000-baht grant from the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations-affiliated group that provides services and advice concerning migration to governments and migrants, including internally displaced persons, refugees, and migrant workers.







Some of those participating in Sisters’ bakery classes are LGBTQ migrants from neighboring countries.

Project coordinator Rawitcha Sakpreechakul said the training is aimed at former transgender entertainers who were put out of work by the coronavirus pandemic.

The current class has 13 students who work in groups no larger than five people, in line with Covid-19 restrictions, and use kitchens provided by the foundation, although the instructor teaches remotely.

Classes cover easy-to-make items using simple tools suitable for beginners. Coming out of the ovens are butter cookies, brownies, cupcakes, macaroons, cheesecakes and more.

The chefs then sell the baked goods to generate income.

































