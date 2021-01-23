Pattaya’s Glory Hut AIDS hospice in dire need of water and food

After overcoming numerous obstacles just to open in Pattaya, the Glory Hut Foundation AIDS hospice is threatened again by a food shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.







Foundation executive Nipa Nuankaew said Jan. 22 that donations of cash, food, water and supplies have tumbled since the start of the latest Covid-19 outbreak and the ensuing business shutdowns and travel lockdown.

Now located on two rai on Soi Huay Tanu-Tungkom Soi 16 in Nongprue, Glory Hut has always had to fight for its survival. Originally opened in downtown Pattaya, the hospice was forced out by neighbors who didn't want AIDS patients in their backyard. It took several years of fundraising to gather the money to acquire new land and build new facilities.





Currently, Glory Hut is caring for 42 HIV and AIDS patients, including one foreigner, three youths and a 3-year-old.

The biggest crisis is a lack of drinking water as the underground well is unusable, as it’s only 500 meters from a garbage dump. The charity also is behind on its electricity bill.

On Friday, a group of benefactors brought fresh vegetables, seasonings, garbage bags, toilet rolls, adult diapers and drinking water, but more is needed.

Anyone wishing to donate can call Nipa at 086-961-9979.






























