Pattaya’s daily coronavirus cases drop, but crisis far from over

New coronavirus cases in Pattaya have dropped significantly, but the public must remain vigilant if Thailand is to crush its Covid-19 second wave, a top Chonburi health official said.









Deputy Public Health Director Dr. Wichai Thanasophon said Jan. 7 that while Chonburi’s daily numbers have trended down slowly, Banglamung District, including Pattaya, has seen a dramatic drop in daily cases.

Chonburi, as a whole, reported 27 and 31 new cases on Jan. 7 and 8, respectively, but Banglamung confirmed only five and three. Sriracha remains the hardest-hit district, with 25 new cases on Thursday.









All the Pattaya area cases were traced to previous ones connected to the gambling-den outbreak in Rayong.

Dr. Wichai, however, said that the crisis is not over and the public cannot drop its guard. Mask use and social distancing must remain as vigilant as when Pattaya was reporting dozens of cases.













