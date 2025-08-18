Pattaya’s Ban Jingjai Foundation faces budget shortfall, appeals to kind-hearted donors to support children

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Ban Jingjai Foundation in Nong Plalai Subdistrict, Banglamung District, Chonburi Province, reporters were informed by Mrs. Piangta Chumnoi, Director of the Ban Jingjai Foundation, that the organization is currently facing severe financial difficulties. The number of regular supporters has declined, directly affecting the foundation’s ability to care for the children.







Mrs. Piangta explained that the foundation bears daily expenses such as food, utilities, and scholarships for children who are still in need. Many children require assistance to continue their education without being deprived of opportunities due to poverty.

“Even though we try to economize in every possible way, the children’s basic needs—food, clothing, school supplies, and scholarships—still require daily funding. Without additional support, the quality of life for the children under our care could be seriously affected,” said the foundation director.



Members of the public who wish to help can donate money or essential items to ease the children’s hardships at Ban Jingjai Foundation, Soi Kraek 2, Nong Plalai Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. For more information, please contact 084-614-4389 or 086-366-5853.



































