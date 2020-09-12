Pattaya workers, public clean Nong Or Temple

Government workers and residents teamed up to clean Nong Or Temple in the fourth “A Day for Pattaya” community unity event.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh opened the Sept. 10 event with Environment Department workers, civil students and public volunteers.

City workers used brooms and weedwhackers to clean the streets around the Pattaya temple while volunteers collected garbage, pruned trees and cut grass.

The event was aimed at beautifying the city and bringing its residents and civil servants closer.











