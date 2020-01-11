Pattaya women’s group donates ‘Rice for Kids’

The Pattaya Women’s Development Group donated 2,000 bags of rice to schools and charities through its new Rice for Kids project.

Chairwoman Naowarat Khakhay opened the Jan. 9 event at the Ruan Thai Restaurant where nine monks began the proceedings with chanting and partaking in a morning meal.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and members then than donated the rice to 11 Pattaya public schools, as well as to the Wat Chaimongkol preschool, Karunyawet Home for Persons with Disabilities, Redemptorist Pattaya School, and Banglamung Home for Boys.