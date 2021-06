A Pattaya woman complained to police she was sexually assaulted while driving her motorbike.

The 21-year-old woman said that as she drove along Soi Anamai Nong Taun in Nongprue Subdistrict June 1, a young man with a facemask drove alongside and grabbed her breast before speeding off.







She doubted he was trying to snatch jewelry, as she was covered entirely by a jacket.

Police are investigating.