Pattaya Art Contest 2024: Bridging generations of artists from all walks of life

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet recently inaugurated the highly anticipated “Pattaya Art Contest 2024” at a vibrant press conference held at Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya. Joined by esteemed figures including Mana Yaprakam from the Pattaya Cultural Council and Ms. Urai Mukpradubtong from the Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya Office, the event marked a celebration of cultural enrichment and artistic expression.

Under the theme “Pattaya: The Way of Colours,” this year’s contest promises to ignite creativity across all ages and skill levels, from primary school students to seasoned artists. Organized by Pattaya City in collaboration with the Cultural Council, the competition aims to nurture Thai artistry and showcase the city’s dynamic cultural landscape.

Participants can compete in various categories, spanning from lower primary school to university students and the general public. Artists are encouraged to explore Pattaya’s scenic locales as inspiration for their masterpieces, capturing the essence of the city through their artistic lens.







Registration opens on Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at Pattaya Beach, in front of Central Pattaya, with submissions accepted until 4 p.m. The eagerly awaited results will be unveiled on the same day at 6 p.m. on the contest’s main stage, where a distinguished panel of judges, including National Artists and leading academics, will award accolades to the most outstanding entries.

For further details and registration, contact the Pattaya Cultural Council at 093 2599998, 093 5169939, 092 9499151, or visit their Facebook page: Pattaya Cultural Council. Don’t miss your chance to paint your creativity on the canvas of Pattaya’s vibrant cultural tapestry.





































