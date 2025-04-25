Pattaya Weather Update – Brace for the heat and unpredictable storms April 26-29

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand battles an intense heat wave across many regions, Pattaya is also feeling the effects of the sweltering conditions. The Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide advisory, warning that much of the country — especially the North, Northeast, and Central areas — will experience extreme heat over the next 24 hours. While Pattaya, located in the eastern region, may not reach the scorching levels seen further inland, residents and visitors should still prepare for high temperatures and possible sudden weather changes.







Currently, a heat-induced low-pressure system is covering the upper part of Thailand, pulling in southerly and southwesterly winds that bring not only high temperatures but also the risk of thunderstorms and strong winds. These conditions can develop rapidly, creating localized hazards such as lightning strikes and falling debris from gusty winds. The advice: stay hydrated, avoid being outdoors for long periods during the hottest part of the day, and remain alert for any sudden changes in weather.

Looking ahead, from April 26th to 29th, a moderate high-pressure system from China is forecast to move over Vietnam and the South China Sea. This will clash with the warm air mass over upper Thailand, triggering summer storms. In Pattaya and nearby areas, this could mean thunderstorms, gusty winds, and possibly even hail, with isolated incidents of heavy rainfall and lightning strikes.



Meanwhile, southern Thailand is bracing for heavier rains, influenced by southeasterly and southwesterly winds sweeping across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Though Pattaya won’t see the worst of it, those planning to head south for Songkran after-parties or beach trips should be aware that waves in the Andaman Sea may surge over 2 meters during storms — a serious hazard for mariners and beachgoers alike.

Air quality is another concern. The North and Northeast are expected to experience worsening air pollution due to the weak wind conditions, which allow particulate matter to build up. While Pattaya’s coastal location helps maintain slightly better air quality, those with respiratory issues should still monitor local air quality reports.



As for Bangkok and surrounding provinces, the heat continues with temperatures ranging between 27–29°C at night and soaring to 35–39°C during the day, along with a 20% chance of thunderstorms. Pattaya can expect similar heat levels and intermittent storm activity.

For now, the best advice is to stay cool, stay indoors when possible, and keep an eye on local weather alerts — because in Thailand this April, the only thing hotter than the sun might be the storms chasing it.

































