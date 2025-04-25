Freight train slams pickup after driver ignores barrier near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sattahip Police Station received a report of a serious collision between a freight train and a pickup truck at a railway crossing on Ban Noen Samakkhi Road, Bang Saray. The crash left one man severely injured and trapped inside the vehicle.

At the scene, emergency services found freight train No. 4524—which had departed from Map Ta Phut Station in Rayong and was en route to Laem Chabang Port in Si Racha—stopped near the impact point.

Nearby, an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck was discovered severely damaged on the left side and rear, having been thrown approximately 50 meters into roadside grass following the impact.







Initial investigation and CCTV footage revealed that the driver of the pickup, identified as 69-year-old Prasert, attempted to drive through the closed railway gate in an effort to cross the tracks in time. However, the truck was struck directly by the oncoming train.

Rescue personnel worked quickly to extract Prasert from the wreckage and transported him in critical condition to Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital. Police are continuing their investigation and plan to question both the truck and train drivers once the former has recovered.

































