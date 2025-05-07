Pattaya weather now a welcoming contrast amid regional storm warnings

PATTAYA, Thailand – While much of Thailand braces for stormy weather, Pattaya is enjoying a spell of welcoming sunshine and calm conditions, making it an ideal time for beach outings and seaside relaxation. The Thailand Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rainfall in the southern provinces, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in parts of the Northeast and Bangkok Metropolitan Region, where there’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms today.

In contrast, Pattaya’s coastal charm remains largely undisturbed, with only a chance of brief afternoon showers and mild sea breezes. This makes the city a safe haven for both domestic and international tourists seeking relief from more severe weather elsewhere.







Meanwhile, authorities urge caution for southern regions facing heavy downpours and possible flash flooding, especially near foothills and water channels. Maritime warnings are also in place, with waves reaching over 2 meters in areas experiencing thunderstorms across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

With Bangkok sweltering under 34–36°C heat and intermittent thunder, Pattaya’s relatively mild, breezy climate feels all the more inviting.

































