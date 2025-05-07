Could Indian tourists fill the gap left by Chinese visitors in Pattaya?

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Chinese tourist numbers dwindle, Thailand — and Pattaya in particular — is looking for new markets to keep its tourism-driven economy afloat. One emerging hope: Indian tourists. But can they truly fill the void left by the once-dominant Chinese market?

The question has become more urgent following China’s aggressive push to retain outbound spending through attractive tourism policies. Among these are a 13% VAT refund for international shoppers and a visa-free transit policy allowing travelers from multiple countries to stay up to 10 days. These moves not only encourage global tourists to choose China, but also make neighboring destinations like Thailand less competitive — unless swift action is taken.







In Pattaya, where Chinese tour groups once packed Walking Street, filled beachside resorts, and crowded boat piers to Coral Island (Koh Larn), the slowdown is palpable. The first quarter of 2025 has seen significantly fewer Chinese arrivals than pre-pandemic levels, with many instead opting for Japan and Vietnam — destinations now favored due to streamlined travel and attractive refund schemes.

Meanwhile, India is quickly becoming Thailand’s second-largest source of tourists. Indian travelers, especially wedding groups, business delegations, and family vacationers, have shown increasing interest in Pattaya. Their spending habits differ — less about mass tours, more about tailored experiences — but they still drive hotel occupancy, dine out, and shop in growing numbers.

However, industry experts warn that Indian arrivals may not match Chinese numbers in scale or spending volume — at least not yet. Cultural preferences, flight connectivity, and travel seasons differ. Moreover, while Chinese tourists often arrive in large groups with high-frequency return trips, Indian travel is more seasonal and event-driven.

Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool has emphasized the need for diversification: “We mustn’t rely solely on one market. Indian tourists are promising, but we also need to improve competitiveness — from easier VAT refunds to better visa processes and safety standards.”



Private sector voices echo the call for action. Adith Chairatananon, Secretary-General of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), believes Thailand must act fast: “China is now a tourism competitor, not just a source market. If we don’t adjust quickly, we’ll lose ground — not just to China, but to neighbors like Vietnam.”

The bottom line: Indian tourists can help — and will likely become a vital pillar in Pattaya’s tourism revival — but they’re unlikely to be a full replacement for the Chinese market without strategic policy shifts and targeted support. For Thailand, especially Pattaya, it’s a race against time to diversify and adapt before the competition pulls too far ahead.

































