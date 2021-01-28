Pattaya Walking Street cable-burying to begin Feb. 1

Work to bury overhead power and communications lines on Walking Street will begin Feb. 1.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Jan. 27 that the 22-kilovolt electrical upgrade will begin Monday under the direction of Wichien Hengudomsub, manager for the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Pattaya division.







The Walking Street project is the fourth of nine planned for Pattaya, with North, South and Central roads already completed or underway. Future projects will address wiring on Sukhumvit, Beach and Second roads, Soi Lengkee and Soi Buakhao, with some roads split into two projects.

Thanu Surachaisukawit, PEA’s head of electrical transmission, said cables will be laid inside an unused 1.6-meter wide drainage pipe laid earlier by Pattaya City Hall. This will allow cables to be buried without ripping open some parts of Walking Street.





Sidewalks, however, will be demolished and Walking Street may be closed to traffic periodically, he added.

When finished, the nightlife strip will have 41 new manholes, 100 electrical cabinets spaced 16 meters apart to provide even and consistent power to the neon-powered nightlife zone.

The project is expected to conclude by year-end. (PCPR)



















