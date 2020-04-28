7 hurt as near-sighted driver crashes into Pattaya food handout

Seven people waiting to receive food handouts were injured when a visually-impaired driver crashed into the Pattaya charity event.

Kantapat Momprasert, 28, was waiting behind the wheel of his Nissan sedan when police arrived at the Soi Chaiyapornwithi 27 food distribution.







He admitted he was near-sighted and impatient, overtaking another vehicle by crossing into the opposing traffic lane, But he didn’t see the people lining up for handouts until it was too late. His car slammed into 6 motorcycles, sending then flying and hurting 7 people.

All the injured were treated at nearby hospitals.

Drug and alcohol tests for Kantapat proved negative, but he will be charged with reckless driving resulting in injury and other offenses.





