Pattaya underwear thief on wheels boosts brassieres

Pattaya’s underwear thieves now aren’t even bothering to get off their motorbikes.

CCTV cameras on Soi Kasetsin captured a panty prowler snatching several skivvies off a hanger outside a house Sept. 16.







The driver in a jacket and face-obscuring helmet stopped outside the house, thought about a bustier boost, then thought twice and drove off. But the allure of women’s undergarments drew him back and he made off with eight pieces.

The woman fears the man might be a mentally disturbed neighbor and will be keeping her underclothing undercover from now on.











































