Pattaya transgender thieves rob Indian businessman’s gold necklace

Pravin Suresh Sutrave, 43, reported to Pattaya police May 5 that while he was walking along Second Road late at night, two transgender women on a motorbike stopped and got off, hugging him as they propositioned him for sex.

Sutrave said he refused and pushed them away, but realized almost immediately afterward that they had stolen his gold necklace worth 37,000 baht.



Police checked out the scene of the crime, but found it dark and deserted. Officers pulled CCTV camera footage for their investigation.

This is the second robbery incident in two weeks when on April 21, an Indian tourist identified only as “Kumar”, was walking on Second Road, he was accosted by a Thai woman and a transgender prostitute, who hugged him while propositioning him. Kumar declined and the pair scooted off. Only afterward did Kumar realize his 16-ounce gold necklace worth 33,000 baht was gone.







Pattaya police are warning newly arriving tourists especially Indians to be extra careful when walking the dark streets of Pattaya late at night. They said that most of Pattaya streets are dark and deserted because the majority of shops are still closed due to the pandemic. Criminals are lurking in the darkness to attack and rob unwary tourists of their valuables.

Residents dread to think that the two-year Covid-19 pandemic and economic crisis, compounded by the lack of foreign tourists to Pattaya have also deprived criminals of their livelihood, so now they see an opportunity to get back to work again.

































