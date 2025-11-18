Pattaya transforms into global sports and tourism hub with smart digital and safety upgrades

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is undergoing a major transformation to elevate its infrastructure, digital systems, and safety, positioning itself as a world-class tourism and sports hub. The city’s upgrades cover roads, drainage, electricity, green spaces, and intelligent digital systems integrated with law enforcement.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet reported that from January to September 2025, Chonburi-Pattaya welcomed over 20 million tourists, with even more arrivals expected during the final two months of the year for festivals and large-scale events. These occasions, including last year’s New Year countdown which generated over 5 billion baht, highlight Pattaya’s rapidly growing tourism-driven economy.







To address long-standing urban flooding, the city has implemented a 5.3-kilometer “pipe jacking” drainage project from Wat Tham Samakki intersection to Huai Yai intersection. This method allows upgrades without opening the road surface, minimizing traffic disruption and environmental impact. At the same time, Pattaya has improved sidewalks along the beaches and Pattaya Second Road, upgraded LED lighting throughout the city, undergrounded 10 electricity lines, and reclaimed six public spaces to create new green areas. Key tourist sites, including Walking Street, Laem Bali Hai pier, and six boat docks, have been revitalized. Koh Larn has also seen major improvements, with five new roads, 200 CCTV cameras, a community medical center, new sidewalks, a waste incinerator, and a sewage treatment system.



A major part of Pattaya’s upgrade is the digital and safety network. Over 2,500 CCTV cameras are linked to AI analytics and directly connected to the Central Investigation Bureau to provide real-time risk detection and incident prevention. The city also operates a 24/7 public service hotline, 1337, which handles complaints in Thai, Chinese, and English and is connected to rapid response units as well as the LINE OA @pattayaconnect platform. Residents and tourists can view 400 live CCTV feeds, access event calendars, use government e-services such as hospital bookings and online tax payments, and submit complaints seamlessly.





Mayor Poramet emphasized that these developments are not just for high-profile events like the countdown celebrations or the SEA Games. The upgrades strengthen Pattaya’s capacity as a sustainable tourism and sports hub, boosting the local economy and attracting visitors from around the world. Pattaya is now ready to welcome athletes and tourists with world-class safety and convenience, solidifying its reputation as a premier international destination.



































