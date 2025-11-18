High-speed horror on Sattahip curve kills 2, leaves 3 injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A white Nissan March lost control and slammed into a streetlight before flipping over at the Plah Muek intersection on Sukhumvit Road near Bangchak gas station at around 12:10 a.m. on November 17.

Rescue teams from Queen Sirikit Hospital, Arpakornkiatwong Hospital, and local disaster prevention units responded to the scene. One woman, 25-year-old Kamonchanok, was killed instantly when the vehicle landed on her. Another unidentified man in his late 20s or early 30s later died at the hospital.







Three others were seriously injured: 31-year-old Pannaworn suffered a deformed skull, 25-year-old Isra sustained multiple abrasions and headaches, and 25-year-old Phetpailin experienced back and neck pain with multiple scrapes.

Police said the car was traveling at high speed from the red light at Kilometer 1 toward Pattaya when it lost control and struck the streetlight. CCTV footage captured the crash, and authorities plan to question passengers to determine the cause and pursue legal action.



































