Pattaya tourist hotspots double-down on hygiene

Pattaya tourist destinations have doubled-down on hygiene to boost confidence in the city’s effort to prevent the Chinese coronavirus.





While there have been no cases of the pneumonia-causing virus in the Pattaya area, tourist spots and hotels are desperate to reassure tourists that it’s safe to visit, especially after losing all Chinese tour groups to a ban imposed by Beijing.

Places such as Underwater World, Tuxedo, Dolphin Show Pattaya, Suan Thai Pattaya, and Art in Paradise, as well as hotels, have stepped up cleaning measures, sterilizing indoor surfaces and fixtures.

Venues also are providing more hand-cleaning gels and even installing body-temperature scanners at entrances to screen out guests running fevers.

While the thousands of people walking around Pattaya in face masks fear the disease being transmitted airborne to them, risk of contracting the virus from a surface is much higher. In order to contract the coronavirus orally a person must be close enough to a coughing or sneezing person to be sprayed with drops from the nose or mouth.

However, the virus has been shown to be able to survive for some time on an indoor surface such as table or doorknob, thus the need for repeated cleaning of surfaces.







