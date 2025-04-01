Pattaya to face seasonal thunderstorms; increased rainfall in South Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Southern Thailand, forecasting an increase in rainfall that could lead to flash floods and runoff. The department also highlighted that the Northern and Central regions will experience seasonal thunderstorms.

According to the department’s 24-hour weather forecast, the South will experience heavier rainfall, with strong winds and intense showers in some areas, as an easterly wind wave moves through the Gulf of Thailand, Southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea. The public is urged to be cautious of flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous areas and flood-prone zones.







Meanwhile, the Northern and Central regions may face seasonal thunderstorms, with strong winds, hail, and lightning in some areas, as a moderate cold air mass from China affects the Northeast and South China Sea. Citizens in these regions are advised to stay clear of outdoor activities during storms and to avoid sheltering under trees or weak structures.

The weather also impacts air quality, with moderate to high levels of dust and haze in Northern Thailand, expected to decrease due to increased winds.

Bangkok & Vicinity: 30% chance of thunderstorms, temperatures between 25-34°C.



Northern Thailand: Hot, with 20% chance of thunderstorms and hail in some areas. Temperatures range from 21-40°C.

Northeastern Thailand: 10% chance of thunderstorms, temperatures between 18-34°C.

Central Thailand: 30% chance of thunderstorms with strong winds, temperatures between 24-36°C.

Eastern Thailand: 30% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain in areas like Chanthaburi and Trat.



Southern Thailand (East Coast): 40% chance of thunderstorms, heavy rain in areas like Chumphon and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Southern Thailand (West Coast): 30% chance of thunderstorms in areas like Ranong and Krabi.

Boats in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution due to high waves in stormy areas.



























